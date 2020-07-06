UNICEF Ecuador COVID-19 Situation Report No. 5 (1-30 June 2020)

Situation in Numbers

As of June 30:

56,342 Laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases (National Infographic, MoH)

4,527 COVID-19 deaths plus 3,071 probable deaths from COVID-19 (National Infographic, MoH)

+4,560,000 children and adolescents are currently not going to school and follow various distance learning programs

Highlights

In the month of June:

496 teachers received a Tablet and 3,436 teachers received phone planes to continue home-based education;

16,161 children and adolescents and 112 social workers benefitted from psychological support;

14,000 workers from the Ministry of Economic and Social Inclusion (MIES) concluded the UNICEF´s PSEA course on Agora;

301 children received support from community health workers in getting access to essential health services such as immunizations, prevalent childhood illnesses and HIV;

137 community contact tracers have been trained in identifying suspected cases and refer them to health services;

75,919 adults and 58,451 children and adolescents were reached with WASH services, including the provision of water through UNICEF supported water-tanks in the provinces of Esmeraldas and Manabí.

1,150 Venezuelan families received a conditional CBI to acquire essential WASH supplies for their personal hygiene and prevention of the COVID-19.

The “traffic light” system continues to be implemented by the Government to identify Municipalities. The system works as follows: those municipalities needing extended restrictive measures are shown as “red light”, those that need limited restrictive measures are shown as “yellow light” and those with “green light” mean that they have overcome the sanitary emergency.

This decision is evaluated in a weekly manner by Municipalities and Provinces themselves. To date, 178 municipalities have moved from red to yellow light and 5 municipality to green light. 38 municipalities remain in red light. The Municipality of Machala is the first to have returned to “red” after being in “yellow” for a few weeks, due to a pick in the number of cases.