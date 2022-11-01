UNHCR Ecuador Monthly Update September 2022

Operational context

The regularization process officially began on 1 September with the registration of Venezuelans who had entered Ecuador regularly (see page 3 for more details). While registration continues and will be expanded in the following months to people of other nationalities as well as Venezuelans who entered irregularly, the evaluation and granting of visas began in October.

UNHCR, with the support from IOM and partners, is conducting registration brigades across the country to support registration efforts. Moreover, UNHCR as part of the Working Group for Refugees and Migrants (GTRM) has been supporting the development and dissemination of the Estoy Aqui campaign to help keep refugees and migrants informed on the process.

Meanwhile, refugees and other displaced people continue to arrive in Ecuador either to seek protection in the country or to move onwards in transit to other parts of the Americas. These include people fleeing renewed violence in some parts of Colombia as well as Venezuelans.

Some parts of Ecuador, including those where refugees currently live, have witnessed an increase in insecurity, particularly Guayaquil, Duran, Samborondón and Esmeraldas, as well as border areas at the north and south of the country, presumably linked to drug trafficking and international cartels expanding their areas of control.