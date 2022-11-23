UNHCR Ecuador Monthly Update October 2022

Operational context

The regularization process continues with the ongoing registration of Venezuelans nation-wide, the issuance of visas and the registration of people of other nationalities who entered regularly since mid-November (see page 3 for more details).

UNHCR, with the support from IOM and partners, continues hosting mobile brigades across the country to support registration efforts, while doubling communications efforts to reach people with key information through the Estoy Aqui campaign.

Meanwhile, violence continues to push people to seek international protection in Ecuador.

The number of Colombians fleeing violence in some parts of their home country continues increasing each month, many claiming to be facing threats, risks of recruitment and increasing levels of extortions by irregular armed groups.

Safety and security in some areas of Ecuador, including refugee-hosting areas, remain a concern, with reports of extortions and threats against small businesses and community leaders. UNHCR and partners continue strengthening their communitybased protection response to cater for all their needs.