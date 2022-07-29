UNHCR Ecuador Monthly Update June 2022

Operational context

Ahead of World Refugee Day, the world hit a new record in forced displacement trends, passing the 100 million mark by the end of May. New and ongoing conflict, human rights violations and lack of access to rights continued to force people to flee their home sin search of safety. The region of the Americas is now facing unprecedented levels of displacement, bearing witness to population movements towards north and south of the continent.

In this context, Ecuador continues to be an important transit and host country for thousands of people on the move, maintaining an upward trend since 2017. With one of the largest recognized refugee and migrant populations in Latin America, this country is home to over half a million refugees and migrants, accounting for around 3 per cent of Ecuador’s total population and a considerably young work force. For more information on trends, please see our recently published National Trends Report.

Despite progress, the impact of COVID-19 continues to push people into poverty throughout the region, including in Ecuador where, according to the FAO, 36,3 per cent of the population is food insecure and 15,4 per cent is malnourished.

With a population many times limited to the informal sector, it is likely this impact is higher among refugees and migrants who – especially those in an irregular status – cannot provide a regular income to their household.