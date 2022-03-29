UNHCR Ecuador Monthly Update February 2022

Operational context

During the last month, Ecuador continued to witness the displacement of refugees and migrants across its territory, with people either remaining in main cities or transiting bound south and north.

With southern borders with Peru reopened in February and the announcement of northern borders reopening in March after almost two years, population movements are expected to progressively increase. While people can now exchange commercial goods and to travel across borders, visa restrictions and vaccination requirements continue to compel refugees and migrants to use irregular crossing routes.

Winter rains continued to cause damage across the country with several highways linking highlands with coastal areas closed. Vehicle circulation was restricted to schedules, also affecting UNHCR missions. Moreover, worsening security conditions in several parts of the country are affecting refugees and locals alike, with UNHCR and local authorities coordinating to facilitate access to protection mechanisms.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ecuador stand at 821.000 and deaths at 35.172 nationwide. Vaccinations continue, including of refugees and migrants. Overall, 14.2 million people (88.25%) have been vaccinated with at least one dose as of 28 February; 13.5 million people with two (83,5%); and 3.9 million people with three doses. Among them, over 300.000 have been refugees and migrants in the country.

In this context, UNHCR requires a total of USD76.1 million to continue delivering protection and solutions responses to refugees and locals across the country.