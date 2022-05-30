UNHCR Ecuador Monthly Update April - May 2022

Operational Context

Ecuador is currently being affected by high levels of violence, with ongoing reports of homicides, robberies, prison riots and assaults – most prominently at both the northern and southern borders. This prompted the declaration of a state of emergency in the provinces of Esmeraldas, Manabi and Guayas and the deployment of larger military and police presence. UNHCR and partners are monitoring the impact of violence on refugee-hosting areas and continue to work alongside communities to understand and respond to their most pressing needs. Colombians and Venezuelans continued to enter Ecuador, at a steady rate during the first four months of the year. UNHCR has remained present in host communities, registering needs and providing support to both authorities and people in need of international protection to facilitate access to the asylum system. Moreover, UNHCR continues to work with national and local authorities to help strengthen their response to forced displacement and integration needs. With overall improvements to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mandatory use of facemasks across Ecuador as well as capacity restrictions were lifted. The fourth dose for people in highly vulnerable conditions was announced, while the third dose remains available for all people, including refugees and migrants.