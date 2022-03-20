UNHCR Ecuador: Huaquillas Field Office Factsheet, December 2021

Operational context

UNHCR has presence along the Ecuadorian and Peruvian border since 2018 with regular field missions from Guayaquil. In February 2021, UNHCR opened a field office in Huaquillas where it coordinates activities across El Oro Province.

The Province has one official exit point to Peru, as well as a number of irregular crossing areas currently preferred by people on the move who have increased barriers to enter Peru – particularly in light of border closures since March 2020. In this context, refugees and other populations in human mobility resorting to invisible and difficult-to-monitor routes, face heightened protection risks, including of exploitation, violence and abuse.

Moreover, while a significant number of people cross the border into Peru, this region is witness to mixed movements of people seeking either to return to Venezuela and Colombia due to the lack of a protection network in Ecuador, or those who remain in the Province to work in the shrimp industries and banana fields.

UNHCR continues to work, in collaboration with partners on improving reception conditions, border monitoring, access to humanitarian assistance, local integration, as well as ensuring security and health in the context of COVID-19. Moreover, UNHCR provides support to government institutions and local authorities to strengthen their response to international protection needs.