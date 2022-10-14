UNHCR Ecuador Climate Change Plan of Action (2023-2025)

Background

The Americas region faces unprecedented levels of forced displacement, largely because of the deteriorating situation in Venezuela, the increasing violence, insecurity, and instability in several parts of Central America and the continued effects of conflict and violence in many regions of Colombia (mostly in border areas with Venezuela and Ecuador). The impact of climate change has aggravated the situation of displaced populations and communities at risk of displacement, further deteriorating their vulnerabilities and increasing mobility. There are opportunities for UNHCR to engage with other actors including the IFIs to address the causes, impact and responses of climate change and displacement.

Ecuador is party to the UN Convention on Climate Change and has subsequently developed its national strategy on climate change (2021-2025). The strategy provides for concerted and coordinated actions to adapt and mitigate climate change. According to the UN Country Common Assessment (CCA), the situation related to climate change in Ecuador is concerning. Ecuador is very vulnerable to the effects of climate variation and climate change. Climate change affects all segments of the population, especially the ones living in poverty and extreme poverty which includes most people of concern to UNHCR. Ecuador is currently in the process of developing a national plan for adaptation to climate change that will allow for territorial planning as well as reduction of climate vulnerabilities in six prioritized areas; many of them are relevant to PoCs such as: health, human settlements (housing), productive and strategic sectors, food security, agriculture, cattle industry, and fishery. According to the source, the populations which will be mostly affected by climate change are those located in the coast, the Amazon area as well as those in the Andean region where most people of concern are located.