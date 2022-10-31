UNHCR Ecuador Climate Action

Climate change is the defining crisis of our time and disaster displacement one of its most devastating consequences. Natural and human-induced disasters only further deteriorate refugees’ livelihoods, access to basic needs and rights. UNHCR is stepping up its commitment and ambition to meet the humanitarian and protection challenges already being amplified by the climate emergency. Specifically, UNHCR Ecuador works to strengthen preparedness in affected communities, build resilience, mitigate risk, and enable adaptation to climate change. UNHCR’s climate action framework focuses on incorporating climate and environmental considerations in the operational response by improving the impact of the operational footprint and by mainstreaming climate in the protection and solutions interventions.