UNHCR Ecuador: Cash-Based Interventions (CBI) 2021

Key figures

53.694

beneficiaries in 2021 in 17.772 households

$460

average amount of multipurpose cash grants provided to each family

43.777

total transactions done in 2021

Situational Higlights

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Ecuador face significant challenges to meet their basic needs, thus heightening protection risks. High levels of poverty and unemployment, lack of access to shelter and sufficient food, and the inability to access public services, mainly in relation to lacking a regular status, have significantly deteriorated the living conditions of refugees and asylum-seekers in the country. Without an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, both refugees and locals have seen their livelihoods affected, unable to provide for themselves in a regular manner.

In this context, UNHCR’s multipurpose cash assistance plays a life-saving role in addressing the urgent humanitarian and protection needs of refugees as well as decreasing the risk for families to resort to negative coping mechanisms. It also allows people to regain a sense of control over their lives, recognizing their ability to choose and prioritize their needs according to their situation, while contributing to the local economy.

UNHCR’s response

In 2021, CBI response was implemented in six different programmatic response areas, which included multipurpose cash grants (MPG) to cover basic needs and complementary sectorial responses. Depending on the area, different modalities were implemented to ensure efficiency, including card-less ATM codes, bank transfers and cash in hand. A total of 53,694 individuals benefitted from cash transfers in 2021.

Multipurpose cash grants and Complementary sectorial cash

The main response was provided through multipurpose cash grants (MPG), provided for three consecutive months, to the most vulnerable individuals who were targeted using a specific combined protection and socio-economic scorecard. A total of 11.205 households – comprising of 36.525 individuals – benefitted from this assistance that acts as a minimum safety net to cover basic needs like rent, food, health expenses and communication, among others. The amount depends on family size and ranges between 80$ and 160$ each month with a threemonth average of 460$. The MPG is provided through ATM card-less codes which reduced the risks of contact during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provision of MPG was part of a comprehensive protection response for 292 households (980 individuals, 57% women) where cash also contributed to the school enrollment and/or reduce school drop-outs. During 2021, the use of cash has been progressively incorporated as complementary tool to respond to sectorial needs, including the response to specific protection needs, access to different levels of education, sustainable livelihoods, documentation and community-based interventions.