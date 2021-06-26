Terms of Reference - Evaluation of Ecuador WFP Country Strategic Plan 2017-2021

The Republic of Ecuador in South America borders Colombia to the north and Peru to the east and south. Ecuador has a land area of 256,370 square kilometres divided into four geographic regions: the Highlands, the Pacific coast, the Amazon and the Galapagos Islands Archipelago. Guayaquil is the most important city in terms of trade and production, yet its capital is Quito. Administratively, the country is subdivided in 24 provinces. The majority of the population speaks the country’s official language, Spanish, though 13 native languages are also recognized, including Quechua and Shuar.

1. Background

1 . These Terms of Reference (TOR) have been prepared by the WFP Office of Evaluation (OEV) based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders. Their purpose is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The TOR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

1.1. INTRODUCTION

2 . Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for countrylevel strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. These evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on CSPs and WFP’s Evaluation Policy.