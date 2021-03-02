Secretary-General Welcomes Peaceful Elections in Ecuador, Notes Official Results

SG/SM/20611

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomed the holding of peaceful general elections on 7 February and took note of the announcement of the official results by the National Electoral Council on 21 February. He trusts that the Electoral Disputes Tribunal will address any complaints promptly and diligently. The Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to act responsibly and with respect for the institutional and legal frameworks during the period leading up to the holding of the presidential run-off election on 11 April.

