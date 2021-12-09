RMRP 2022 Ecuador

SITUATION

Ecuador is a transit and destination country for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, despite border closures and movement restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in irregular movements has led to heightened protection risks and increased vulnerabilities for refugees and migrants, and poses challenges for R4V partners seeking to identify and assist people in-need.

According to a Joint Needs Assessment (JNA), conducted by the National R4V Platform in Ecuador (GTRM, by its Spanish acronym), the main needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Ecuador include access to food (87 per cent), employment/livelihoods (65 per cent), accommodation/shelter (53 per cent) and health services (25 per cent). Moreover, 62 per cent have no visa or an expired visa, and thus are in an irregular situation. Of the 46 per cent of households with school-age children, 32 per cent of children were not attending school. In terms of access to livelihoods, 38.5 per cent of Venezuelan refugees and migrants are unemployed, in comparison to 6.3 per cent among host communities. Meanwhile, 37 per cent of households reported having experienced discrimination and/ or xenophobic incidents in Ecuador.

In 2021, the Government of Ecuador announced a new regularization exercise to address the needs of hundreds of thousands of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in an irregular situation, and to advance their economic and social integration