13 Nov 2019

RMRP 2020 - Ecuador

Report
from R4V
Published on 13 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (543.18 KB)

Strategic Response Priorities

Support the Government’s efforts to facilitate regular entry and regularize Venezuelans’ stay in the country, while enhancing access to asylum and advocating for greater regular access to the country.

Respond to humanitarian needs of those entering and/or transiting through Ecuador.

Increase the integration component of the response, with activities that promote access to rights and basic services, socio-economic and financial inclusion and social cohesion, as a way to prevent discrimination and xenophobia.

Situation

Ecuador, which has until recently maintained an opendoor policy towards Venezuelans, has been a country of destination and transit for refugees and migrants from Venezuela, with more than 1.7 million having entered the country regularly since 2017. It is expected that by end-2019,
Ecuador will host up to 548,000 refugees and migrants from Venezuela. This represents a significant increase from end 2018 (250,752).

In August 2019, the Government of Ecuador introduced a visa requirement for Venezuelans and in parallel announced a regularization process for Venezuelans who meet several requirements, including the need for a passport. This measure has significantly impacted options for Venezuelans to access the territory. It is noted, however, that increasing numbers of Venezuelans enter the country irregularly, exposing themselves to significant protection risks, including smuggling and trafficking. Similar risks are faced by those without the required documentation and who remain irregular.

Despite the universal access to basic services, including healthcare and education, barriers continue to be reported and are compounded by socio-economic challenges faced by the country and by Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Ecuador.

With strained local infrastructures, especially in the areas most affected by the influx, an increased focus on the needs of host communities, as well as social cohesion and livelihood opportunities for refugees and migrants are needed to avoid host fatigue, xenophobia and to ensure the socio-economic integration of the refugee and migrant population.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.