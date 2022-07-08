Natural Hazards Monitoring - 8 July 2022

Severe Weather

Ecuador (update)

On 8 July, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE per its acronym in Spanish) reported that between 3 and 7 July, 13 provinces of the country were affected by rains and registered multiple events such as landslides, floods, overflow of rivers and creeks, and structural collapses. The Zamora Chinchipe, Morona Santiago, Pastaza, Azuay and Tungurahua are the most affected provinces. A total of 2 deaths were reported in Paute, Azuay, and 1 death in Azogues, Cañar; 4 persons were injured; 274 persons were directly affected; 52 houses were damaged and 2 were destroyed. There were also 2 educational establishments, 3 bridges, 1,380 linear meters of roads, and 5 hectares of crops affected. Additionally, two temporary shelters have been opened, one in the Mera canton, in the province of Pastaza after the Pastaza River overflowed, where 3 families are housed; and the second in the Zamora canton, in the province of Zamora Chinchipe due to the overflowing of the Zamora river, where 18 families are sheltered. The report is available at: SNGRE.