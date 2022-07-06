Natural Hazards Monitoring - 6 July 2022

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 5 July, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE) reported that between 3 and 5 July, heavy rain caused the overflooding of 10 rivers in different localities in the country mainly affecting the provinces of Zamora Chinchipe, Azuay, and Tungurahua. In Zamora Chinchipe, the overflow of the Zamora River affected 29 families, while in the Canton of Gualaceo, Azuay province, the San Francisco River overflow affected 17 houses, a school, and two public properties. Additionally, in San Francisco and Uchucay Hamlets in Gualaceo Canton, 20,000 people remain without water service; 11,500 gallons of water have been delivered to the affected population. In the Pastaza Province, flooding was reported due to the Pastaza River overflowing; 15 affected persons remain sheltered at a temporary shelter in the Madre Tierra Parish. The report is available at: SNGRE.