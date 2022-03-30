Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 March 2022

Official

Earthquake

Ecuador (Update)

On 29 March, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE per its acronym in Spanish), reported that due to the earthquake that occurred on 26 March, 823 people were affected. In addition, 42 houses were destroyed, displacing 217 people; 7 health centers and 10 educational institutions were also affected. The National Government of Ecuador is providing support to Esmeraldas by coordinating repairing drinking water and sewage systems, providing affected families with disaster relief funds of 270 USD per family, and providing the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development funds to rebuild and restore damaged and destroyed houses. The reports are available at: SNGRE 1 and SNGRE 2.

Severe Weather

Peru

On 28 March, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI per its acronym in Spanish), reported that houses and residents were impacted due to heavy rains on 26 March and 28 March in the districts of Eten and Puerto Eten in the province of Chiclayo, Lambayeque and in Yambrasbamba in the province of Bongará, Amazonas. In Eten and Puerto Eten, according to Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (EDAN per its acronym in Spanish), 29 houses and 136 people were affected. Cleaning and repair efforts are underway to help restore the affected communities and the distribution of humanitarian aid is being coordinated by both district municipalities with the Regional Government of Lambayeque. In Chiclayo, according to EDAN, 10 houses sustained damages, affecting 30 people. The District Municipality of Yambrasbamba has commenced cleaning work to the surrounding community. The report is available at: INDECI.