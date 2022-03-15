Natural Hazards Monitoring - 14 March, 2022

On 11 March, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE per its acronym in Spanish), reported the overflow of the Clementina River in the municipality of Babahoyo. According to the municipality of Babahoyo official twitter account the flooding affected 250 families from the sectors of Las Mercedes, La Puntilla, Valdivia, La Pinela, and Las Malvinas. In addition, according to media report, two families were pre-emptively evacuated in the La Concepción citadel due to residing in an area determined at risk for flooding. The reports are available at: SNGRE, Babahoyo Municipality, and El Comercio.