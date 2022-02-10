Natural Hazards Monitoring - 1 February 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 31 January, the Ecuador National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE as per its acronym in Spanish) reported that between the beginning of October 2021 to 30 January 20222, severe weather events related to heavy rains have been reported in 86 cantons. The provinces that were impacted the most are Guayas, Chimborazo, Pichincha, Cotopaxi, El Oro, Imbabura, and Zamora Chinchipe. In Pichincha, 186 houses were damaged affecting 364 people who are receiving humanitarian aid. According to a media report, a landslide in Quito caused 11 fatalities, 32 injuries, and 9 people are missing after a sports field was destroyed. In addition, 200 people were affected and were placed in 8 shelters to receive humanitarian aid. The reports are available at: SNGRE and Excelsior.

Haiti

On 1 February, according to the Haiti Civil Protection, flooding due to heavy rains has affected 20 municipalities in the departments of Nord, Nord’Est, and Nippes. In total 2,578 houses were flooded and 3 were destroyed; 2,500 families are in need of temporary shelter. According to a media report, the floods caused 3 fatalities and 1 person is missing. The reports are available at: Haiti Civil Protection and Infobae.