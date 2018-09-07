07 Sep 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 7, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 07 Sep 2018 View Original

Official Sources:

Earthquake

Ecuador

On 7 September 2018, the Ecuador Geophysical Institute reported an earthquake of 6.2 magnitude and 90 kilometers deep occurred yesterday at 21:12h local time 6 kilometers south of Cumanda Canton, Chimborazo Province and 80 kilometers east of Guayaquil. Five small aftershocks occurred, of which the largest was 2.8 magnitude. The Ecuador Risk Management Secretariat reported infrastructure damages in Cumanda and 19 homes were affected in Chunchi Canton, and in the town of Alausi, two hospitals and two educational centers were affected. In addition, 16 families were moved to temporary shelters. Furthermore, sections of the Alausí-Chunchi Road were affected due to landslides. The region of Puertas Negras in Los Rios Province was left without electricity as well as Guano and Chunchi cantons in Chimborazo. The reports are available in Spanish at: Instituto Geofisico, Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos, and Riesgos Ecuador.

