Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 11, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 10 September 2018, the Mexico Ministry of Interior (Segob) issued a state of emergency for Torreon and Acuña municipalities in Coahuila State due to heavy rain and floods. Media reported at least 97,000 people were affected in Torreon, Acuña, and Piedras Negras, and 40 towns in Torreon were waterlogged due to water puddles. At least 200 families were transferred to shelters. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gobernacion and El Imparcial Noticias.

Earthquake

Ecuador (update)

On 11 September 2018, the Ecuador Risk Management Secretariat published a bulletin indicating 807 people had been affected, 119 injured, and 6 slightly injured in Chillanes Canton, Bolivar Province, due to the earthquake that occurred last Friday. In addition, the number of affected homes increased by 30 since Saturday 8 September, bringing the total to 220, and 58 homes were destroyed. Furthermore, 153 education units and 24 health units were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.