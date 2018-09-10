Natural Disasters Monitoring - September 10, 2018

Official Sources:

Earthquake

Ecuador (update)

On 8 September 2018, the Ecuador Risk Management Secretariat reported an increase in the number of homes and people affected in the aftermath of a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Friday, 7 September. In Chillanes Canton, Bolivar Province, 189 homes were affected as well as 96 people and 28 homes in Chunchi Canton, Chimborazo Province. In addition, three hospitals (Alausi town), four health centers (Guano Canton), and 16 educational centers (Alausi town, Riobamba and Pallatanga cantons) were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos and Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Hurricane Florence (Category 4)

Atlantic - Caribbean Sea - Gulf of Mexico – United States of America

On 10 September 2018, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NOAA) reported that Hurricane Florence is about 580 miles southeast of Bermuda and 1,240 miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, rapidly strengthening into a major hurricane. Swells generated by Florence are affecting Bermuda and portions of the U.S. East Coast. The center of Florence will move over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas Tuesday and Wednesday and approach the coast of South Carolina or North Carolina on Thursday. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Helene (Alert)

Atlantic - Caribbean Sea - Gulf of Mexico

On 10 September 2018, U.S. NOAA reported that Hurricane Helene is about 375 miles west of Cabo Verde Islands, strengthening quickly over the tropical Atlantic Ocean. Additional strengthening is expected today; Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Isaac (Alert)

Atlantic - Caribbean Sea - Gulf of Mexico

On 10 September 2018, U.S. NOAA reported that Hurricane Isaac is about 1,150 miles east of the Windward Islands; Isaac should move across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Thursday. The report is available in English at: National Hurricane Center.