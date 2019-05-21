Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 20, 2019

Official Sources:

**Severe Weather **

Ecuador

On 18 May 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE) reported heavy rain and floods affected the towns of Río Tigre, Wiririma, Yanayacu, Juyuintza, and Saraka in Pastaza Province due to an overflow of the Conambo and Pinduyacu rivers. In addition, media reported, in Eloy Alfaro Canton, Esmeraldas Province, landslides affected at least 500 families due to an overflow of the Ónzole and Cayapas rivers. The following town flooded in Esmerladas Province: Anchayacu, San Francisco, Santo Domingo, San José del Cayapas, Atahualpa, and Telembí. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos and El Universario Noticias.