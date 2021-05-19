Natural Disasters Monitoring - May 18, 2021

Official

Severe Weather

Ecuador (update)

On 18 May, the Ecuador National Service for Risk and Emergency Management (SNGRE, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to heavy rains in the Cuenca Canton, the Tarqui river overflowed affecting 42 homes, 101 families, and 461 people. In conjunction with the province of Azuay’s Government, SNGRE delivered sleeping, dinnerware, and food kits to families affected by the storm. Donations have been received from Cuenca Archdiocese Bank of Almientos and the CIPEM Foundation who are delivering food kits in Narancy, Zhucay, Victoria del Portete, and Tarqui; they have also provided aid to the Fire, Red Cross, National Police, and Armed Forces personnel who are addressing the emergency. There are currently 4 shelters housing displaced peoples; there were 3 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 at one of the shelters. The region remains on high alert as rains are forecasted throughout the week. The report is available at SNGRE

Guatemala (update)

On 17 May, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction (CONRED, per its acronym in Spanish) reported that due to heavy rainfall in Guatamala between 15 to 16 May, 235 people were affected. In the departments of Quetzaltenango and Huehuetenango, 215 people were evacuated and 37 homes were moderately or severely damaged. Flooding affected Quetzaltenango in the Tierra Colorada Alta canton and in the urban area of San Miguel Sigüilá. As of 17 May, there have been 28 severe weather incidents that have been reported since the start of the rainy season at the beginning of May. The departments of Alta Verapaz, Petén, and Suchitepéquez have been the most heavily affected. Currently there are 56 people who remain at risk, 17,293 people who have been directly or indirectly affected, 166 victims, 571 evacuated individuals, 841 people who have received medical treatment, and 26 people who have been sheltered. The report is available at CONRED.

Mexico

On 17 May, the Mexico Tamaulipas state weather forecast reported heavy rainfall accompanied by strong 90 km/h winds and ground lightening in the Nuevo Laredo area. Media reported that the storm caused damage to 11 transmission lines, 141 poles, and 1 communication antenna, and caused 14 structures to collapse, which left 157,228 people without power in the region. So far, power has been restored to 33,014 people, 12% of the total users of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE, per its acronym in Spanish) in the region. The CFE is working with the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of the Navy, the National Water Commission, the Ministry of Health, and state and municipal governments in preparation in dealing with possible effects of the electricity supply if power cannot be restored. The reports are available at: Meteorología Tamaulipas and Excelsior.