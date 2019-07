Official Sources:

Volcano

Ecuador

On 14 July 2019, the Ecuador Institute of Geophysics (IG) reported that the Reventador Volcano, located in the eastern Andes of Ecuador, registered gas emissions and ashfall reaching 500 meters above the crater towards the west. In addition, there were 18 explosions and four tremor emissions. The Institute of Geophysics declared an orange alert. The complete report is available in Spanish at: IG Insitituto Geofisico.