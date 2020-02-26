Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 26, 2020

Severe Weather

Ecuador (update)

On 26 February 2020, the Ecuador Risk Management National Service (SNGRE), updated its report and indicated that recent rain and floods affected the following provinces of Ecuador: Los Ríos, Santa Elena, Manabí, Morona Santiago, and El Oro. To date, in Santa Elena Province, 5,180 people and 1,295 homes were affected; El Oro Province registered 2,548 people and 635 homes affected; and in Los Rios Province 326 people and 80 homes were affected due to flooding. The report is available in Spanish at: SNGRE.