Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 24, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 24 February 2020, the Ecuador Risk Management National Service (SNGRE), indicated that a state of emergency has been declared for Machala city, Ecuador, due to recent heavy rain and flooding affecting several cantons of the city. To date, 290 people have been evacuated to a shelter. In addition, media reported that several towns in El Oro Province, Machala city were affected by heavy rain and 40% of the population was affected by flooding over the weekend. The reports are available in Spanish at: SNGRE and COE Noticias.

Peru

On 24 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Salkantay river affecting several towns in Santa Teresa District in La Convención Province, Cusco Department. To date, 290 families and houses were affected as well as agricultural land. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.