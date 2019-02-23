23 Feb 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 22, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Eathquake
Ecuador
On 22 February 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE) reported two earthquakes. The first earthquake of 7.6 magnitude and 107 kilometers deep occurred this morning at 5:17AM local time in Macas city, Morono Santiago Province and the second one was of 5.9 magnitude and 34km deep in Guayaquil city, Guayas Province. Three aftershocks were registered in Morona Santiago (6.1, 3.6, and 3.9 magnitudes) and one in Guayas (3.5 magnitude). People were evacuated from the following hospitals: Niños Francisco de Icaza Bustamente (Guayaquil), Martin Icaza de Babahoyo (Rios Province), and patients from the emergency room from General Docente Hospital (Riobamba Canton). In Manabi, several areas of the Chone, Portoviejo, and Sucre Cantons were left without electricity. In addition, media reported, seismic activity was felt in the municipality of Santa Rosa, Jaen Province, Cajamarca Region, Peru, where several tress and light posts were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos and Union Radio Noticias. Also, you can click pdfhere (1.86 MB) to see a PowerPoint presentation produced by PAHO.

Volcano
Guatemala
On 21 February 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 9 to 15 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west, north, and northwest. Ash falls were registered in the following areas: Ceniza, Seca, Trinidad, Taniluyá, Las Lajas, and Honda cliffsides. In addition, ash falls were also registered in the following communities of Escuintla Department: Panimaché I, Morelia, Santa Sofía, Sangre de Cristo, and Yepocapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.