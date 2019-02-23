Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 22, 2019

Official Sources:

Eathquake

Ecuador

On 22 February 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE) reported two earthquakes. The first earthquake of 7.6 magnitude and 107 kilometers deep occurred this morning at 5:17AM local time in Macas city, Morono Santiago Province and the second one was of 5.9 magnitude and 34km deep in Guayaquil city, Guayas Province. Three aftershocks were registered in Morona Santiago (6.1, 3.6, and 3.9 magnitudes) and one in Guayas (3.5 magnitude). People were evacuated from the following hospitals: Niños Francisco de Icaza Bustamente (Guayaquil), Martin Icaza de Babahoyo (Rios Province), and patients from the emergency room from General Docente Hospital (Riobamba Canton). In Manabi, several areas of the Chone, Portoviejo, and Sucre Cantons were left without electricity. In addition, media reported, seismic activity was felt in the municipality of Santa Rosa, Jaen Province, Cajamarca Region, Peru, where several tress and light posts were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos and Union Radio Noticias. Also, you can click pdfhere (1.86 MB) to see a PowerPoint presentation produced by PAHO.

Volcano

Guatemala

On 21 February 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that El Fuego Volcano generated 9 to 15 moderate explosions every hour, with ash columns at 4,800 meters above sea level dispersing towards the west, north, and northwest. Ash falls were registered in the following areas: Ceniza, Seca, Trinidad, Taniluyá, Las Lajas, and Honda cliffsides. In addition, ash falls were also registered in the following communities of Escuintla Department: Panimaché I, Morelia, Santa Sofía, Sangre de Cristo, and Yepocapa. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.