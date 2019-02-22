22 Feb 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 21, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 21 Feb 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Ecuador
On 20 February 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE) declared an emergency situation for Santa Ana Canton, Manabi Province, due to heavy rain and floods that affected at least 1,200 people in La Union and Pueblo Nuevo communities. In addition, an overflow of rivers and streams in La Union community flooded 300 homes. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Peru (Update)
On 20 February 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported landslides in the community of Alto Churumazú, Oxapampa Province, Pasco Region, where 150 people were evacuated. In addition, media reported several people were injured and seven fatalities were registered due to landslides in Korimayo, Ituata District, Carabaya Province in Puno Region. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and Ccorreo Noticias.

