21 Feb 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 20, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Ecuador
On 19 February 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE), reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Portoviejo river in Los Rios Province, where 254 people were affected and received humanitarian assistance. The most affected communities were La Delia and El Colorado. Furthermore, several families were affected due to floods in Santa Ana Canton, Manabí Province. In addition, media reported 964 homes and 940 hectares of agricultural land were affected. To date, 14 fatalities were registered due to the severe weather. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos, Riesgos_Ecuador and El Universo Noticias.

Wildfire
Chile
On 20 February 2019, the Government of Chile reported a total of 60 wildfires at the national level for the month of February, of which 19 are active, 36 are under control, and five were extinguished. In the Regions of Nuble, Biobio, and la Araucania, 56 homes were destroyed, 92 people were affected, and 37 were injured due to wildfires. The communes of Concepción and Talcahuano in Biobio Region were in a state of catastrophe. To date, three fatalities were registered. The reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI and GobChile.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Bolivia
On 20 February 2019, media reported hail in Challa Grande, Tapacari Municipality, Cochabamaba Department, where 250 families and at least 300 hectares of agricultural land were affected. Hail caused several roofs of homes to deteriorate. The report is available in Spanish at: Eju Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.