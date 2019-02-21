Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 20, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 19 February 2019, the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador (SNGRE), reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Portoviejo river in Los Rios Province, where 254 people were affected and received humanitarian assistance. The most affected communities were La Delia and El Colorado. Furthermore, several families were affected due to floods in Santa Ana Canton, Manabí Province. In addition, media reported 964 homes and 940 hectares of agricultural land were affected. To date, 14 fatalities were registered due to the severe weather. The reports are available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos, Riesgos_Ecuador and El Universo Noticias.

Wildfire

Chile

On 20 February 2019, the Government of Chile reported a total of 60 wildfires at the national level for the month of February, of which 19 are active, 36 are under control, and five were extinguished. In the Regions of Nuble, Biobio, and la Araucania, 56 homes were destroyed, 92 people were affected, and 37 were injured due to wildfires. The communes of Concepción and Talcahuano in Biobio Region were in a state of catastrophe. To date, three fatalities were registered. The reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI and GobChile.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 20 February 2019, media reported hail in Challa Grande, Tapacari Municipality, Cochabamaba Department, where 250 families and at least 300 hectares of agricultural land were affected. Hail caused several roofs of homes to deteriorate. The report is available in Spanish at: Eju Noticias.