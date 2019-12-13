13 Dec 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 11, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 11 Dec 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Ecuador

On 11 December 2019, the Ecuador Risk Management National Service (SNGRE), reported that the Sangay volcano generated ash falls in the cantons of Guachapala and El Pan (Azuay Province) and in the cantons of Azogues, Biblián, and Déleg (Cañar Province). The SNGRE has recommended people protect their eyes, nose, and skin. The report is available in Spanish at: [SNGRE]8https://www.gestionderiesgos.gob.ec/en-azuay-y-canar-se-registra-caida-d...).

Guatemala

On 11 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported a severe drop in temperature since 10 November in several departments of Guatemala; to date 2,283 people were affected and 145 people were sent to shelters. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED and CONRED_albergues.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 10 December 2019, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED) in Guatemala reported that the Santiaguito Volcano generated explosions and a column of ash and gas rising to 3,400 meters above sea level; ash falls were dispersed towards the southeast and southwest direction of the volcanic cone. In addition, ash falls were reported in the towns of Loma Linda and San Marcos Palajunoj in Quetzaltenango Department. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

