Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (28 March - 3 April 2022) As of 4 April 2022

KEY FIGURES

2.5K PEOPLE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE IN NORTHWESTERN ECUADOR

ECUADOR: EARTHQUAKE

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the north-western province of Esmeraldas on 26 March, leaving damage in many communities affected by the April 2016 earthquake that left 350,000 people in need. Per the National Risk and Emergency Management Service (SNGRE), the earthquake affected more than 2,500 people and 3,500 homes.

These numbers may potentially grow as response teams are still conducting evaluations amid access constraints linked to growing insecurity, a recent vulnerability that was not a factor during the 2016 earthquake response.

More than half the population lives in poverty, often in homes that do not meet regulatory standards.

The provincial Emergency Operations Committee (COE) in Esmeraldas is active, with SNGRE responding to identified needs related to shelter, WASH, food security, protection and logistics. While UN teams in Ecuador are on the ground supporting the response, a request for international assistance is not expected.

5.8M PEOPLE IN EL SALVADOR, GUATEMALA & HONDURAS IN CRISIS LEVELS OF FOOD INSECURITY

CENTRAL AMERICA: FOOD INSECURITY

Per the Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS Net), El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua could potentially experience further increases in food prices over the next eight months due to the increase in fuel and grain prices resulting from the current situation in Ukraine.

Additionally, annual inflation in El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua continues to rise, with year-on-year variations of 6.5, 6.2, and 7.7 per cent, respectively. Inflation in the food sector in these countries rose by 9.0, 7.5, and 10.3 per cent, respectively, between January 2021 to January 2022, making it the sector with the largest increases.

FEWS Net’s food security outlook for February to September 2022 currently expects Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes for the poorest households in the Honduran and Guatemalan Dry Corridor and poor households still grappling with the effects of hurricanes Eta and Iota.