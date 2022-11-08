Integrating Cash Assistance into Gender-Based Violence Case Management: Learnings from Colombia, Ecuador, and Northwest Syria - Snapshot October 2022 [EN/AR/ES]

Traditionally, refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) have received aid in the form of in-kind assistance, such as food and blankets. However, humanitarian response has shifted to using cash and voucher assistance (CVA) more often to meet the diverse needs of those displaced by crisis and conflict, enhancing recipients’ autonomy over what they purchase.

Research by the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC) indicates that CVA integrated within GBV programming has the potential to support GBV prevention and response. However, the use of CVA to achieve protection—including to support the prevention of and response to gender-based violence (GBV)—lags far behind its use in other areas. This is a critical gap for refugee, internally displaced, and migrant women and girls, as well as individuals with diverse sexual orientations, gender identities and expressions and sex characteristics (SOGIESC), who face risks of exposure to and incidents of GBV before, during, and after crises.

As a complement to core aspects of GBV case management, CVA may strengthen survivors’ capacities to recover and enable access to services. CVA can, for example, help a GBV survivor cover the costs associated with fleeing an abusive relationship, such as safe accommodation, transportation, and legal assistance. There may also be indirect ways in which CVA could reduce survivors’ exposure to GBV, such as by decreasing their financial dependence on abusive partners or family members.

In 2020-2022, WRC partnered with CARE in three locations, Ecuador, Colombia and Syria, to better understand the use of CVA in GBV case management. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, WRC and CARE worked with three Ecuadorian organizations to strengthen the capacity of GBV service providers to use CVA within case management in response to intimate partner violence for migrant, refugee, and local populations.

In Colombia and Syria, WRC and CARE partnered with South Africa Medical Research Council and a local organization in each country to understand the potential of integrating CVA into GBV case management for comprehensive support to GBV survivors in humanitarian emergencies.

In each location, participants were separated into two groups, one that received cash in addition to GBV case management, and another that received GBV case management alone without cash assistance.

After several months in the program, WRC compared the changes over time between the two groups to understand how the cash assistance affected participants’ protection from GBV.

Findings from the three country studies point to commonalities that have implications for international, national, and local organizations providing CVA and GBV case management and for donors that fund these organizations.

KEY FINDINGS