Inclusion is a better deal in Ecuador: Private sector partnerships for the socioeconomic integration of refugees

UNHCR and the United Nations Global Compact Ecuador are leading “Empresas con Personas Refugiadas” (or Companies with Refugees), an initiative to promote the role of the private sector in the socioeconomic inclusion of refugees and their host communities, through a human rights approach in corporate and business practices.

Through the Companies with Refugees webgpage, UNHCR and Global Compact share successful experiences of the private sector in the inclusion of refugees in Ecuador, to provide guidance and inspiration to other companies.

Sharing best practices

We provide advice and counseling

We provide counseling and advice on how to hire refugees and how to include them into value chains.

We inform about the benefits of integration

The inclusion of refugees by the private sector is not only a matter of corporate social responsibility. It brings great benefits in the short, medium and long term. We tell you why.