IDB disburses $25.3 million to support Ecuador’s COVID-19 response

*FUNDS WILL INCREASE CAPACITY OF NATIONAL HEALTHCARE SYSTEM, WITH FOCUS ON HARD-HIT GUAYAS PROVINCE *

The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has disbursed approximately $25.3 million to the government of Ecuador to strengthen its healthcare services and help meet the medical needs of individuals affected by COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The funds will be used primarily to prepare intensive-care-unit beds in 28 hospitals and provide protective gear for medical staff in Guayas province.

The resources were redirected for this purpose from the “Multiphase Program to Improve Quality in the Delivery of Social Services – Phase I” loan operation.

This disbursement is the first tranche of more than $700 million that the IDB has committed to provide Ecuador to help combat the current crisis.

Previously, based on extensive dialogue with member countries and technical analysis by Bank specialists, the IDB announced that it will focus its pandemic-related support for the region in four areas: