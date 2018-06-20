IASC Task Team on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action - LAC Regional Consultation

Overview:

The Latin American Network of Non-Governmental Organizations of Persons with Disabilities and their Families (RIADIS) in partnership with the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Task Team on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action and the International Disability Alliance (co-chair of the Task Team), hold a regional multi-stakeholder consultation for the Latin American Region in Quito, Equator from 3– 4 May 2018. This consultation has been made possible through the support of the Governments of Finland, Luxembourg and Australia, as well as the European Commission Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO).

The workshop is part of a series of regional consultations supporting the development of the IASC Guidelines on Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities in Humanitarian Action (“the Guidelines”). More than sixty participants, including organizations of persons with disabilities (DPOs), humanitarian and development stakeholders and governments based in the Latin American region discussed priority areas and key components of the Guidelines, and shared feedback to ensure the Guidelines will be effective and relevant in the field.

It is relevant to note that representatives from groups historically considered as underrepresented participated in this consultation, such as persons who are deaf-blind, persons with autism, persons with intellectual disabilities, persons with psychosocial disabilities, and representatives of indigenous women with disabilities.

The workshop aims to:

Review, discuss and comment on the Guidelines Draft 1

Review the initial draft content in detail

Identify gaps that should be addressed

Agree on the priority areas/key components included in the Guidelines draft, or propose changes

Collect existing information, promising practices and other relevant information from participants to support the content development of the Guidelines

Identify how regional humanitarian actors can contribute to later phases of the Guidelines development process, including establishing appropriate feedback mechanisms.

The Guidelines will assist humanitarian actors, governments, affected communities and organizations of persons with disabilities to coordinate, plan, implement, monitor and evaluate essential actions that foster the effectiveness, appropriateness and efficiency of humanitarian action, resulting in the full and effective participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities and changing practices across all sectors and in all phases of humanitarian action.

The agenda and list of participants to the workshop can be found in Annexes. Participants to the consultations are encouraged to sign up within the Task Team to receive updates on the Guidelines development: http://bit.ly/2yCiFLI