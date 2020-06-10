Guidance Note: Mitigation of risks of eviction for refugees and migrants from Venezuela

BACKGROUND The implementation of quarantine measures in the context of COVID-19 has had an impact in the lives of Venezuelan refugees and migrants across the region. This has affected their access to livelihoods, basic services, food security and shelter/housing.

According to the joint needs assessment carried out by the Colombian Interagency Coordination Platform (GIFMM) , 53% of the households interviewed needed support to pay their rent and 45% manifested their need to access livelihoods or jobs. Also, 83% live in a house/single room and in relation to their income before COVID; 91% used to have a paid work, in the current context, only 20% still have a job (78% decrease). Moreover, 4% expressed they had no type of income before COVID; currently the figure goes up to 40%.

In line with the compliance of the isolation measures, 48% of the household said to have difficulties to do so, 10% pointed out the link with being evicted. On the other side, a study conducted by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) in Colombia, showed high levels of overcrowding amongst Venezuelan refugees and migrants; an average of 5 to 9 people per household (these figures vary depending on the city).

In the case of Ecuador and in the rapid needs assessment conducted by the GTRM (Ecuador’s National Coordination Platform) 43% of the Venezuelan refugees and migrants interviewed expressed that shelter was their main concern.

The informality over land ownership (the type of agreement established by the tenant and the landlord), the lack of affordability, the overcrowding conditions, the poor infrastructure, the increase in xenophobic and discriminatory expressions, the lack of information regarding the due process and the fear to seek orientation form the institutions due to irregular migratory status, have resulted in conditions that affect the right to housing in the Region despite the efforts of some States to address this matter through legal initiatives, given the sanitary measures and the current context, to suspend any kind of eviction.

The control Agencies that oversee, promote and safeguard human rights (Personería, The Ombudsman Office, The Prosecutors Office) have undertaken, in several countries of the region, actions to mitigate the risk of eviction by asking people to report incidents and urging the States to guarantee the protection of this right particularly for cases at high risk: refugees and migrants living in the streets and those in transit that have higher chances of being exposed to COVID-19.

The impossibility to carry out regular economic activities in host countries (in most of the cases informal economic activities) has had an impact in the capacity of the population to meet their basic needs, including paying their rent; this has triggered and accelerated return processes of Venezuelans to their country despite the sanitary measures to avoid the propagation of the virus in accordance to WHO/PAHO guidelines.

Despite efforts made by different countries in the region to mitigate, through normative developments, the effects of evictions, de-facto actions led by tenants, lack of compliance/knowledge of imposed regulations adding to the absence of adequate information and follow up/monitoring, represent protection challenges regarding adequate housing of refugees and migrants from Venezuela. In the case of evictions from private property, humanitarian/protection organizations did not have previous contacts with competent authorities (e.j. Police Inspections) in order to guarantee prevention actions to avoid evictions and its impacts.