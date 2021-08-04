GTRM Ecuador: Factsheet, June 2021

Operational context

By the end of 2020, approximately 5.4 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela left their country 4.6 million are living in Latin America. The Refugee and Migrant Response Plan for Venezuela (RMRP) is a regional response plan built annually, involving UN agencies, non-governmental and civil society organizations, to respond to the needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the Latin American and Caribbean region, as well as the communities that host them, through the Regional Coordination Platform R4V.

In Ecuador, this platform translates into the Working Group for Refugees and Migrants (GTRM), which plays a complementary role to the State's response to the Venezuelan population in the country. The GTRM estimates that more than half a million Venezuelan people will be living in the country by the end of December 2021, requiring joint actions to identify, plan and respond to humanitarian, protection and socioeconomic integration needs.