GIEWS Country Brief Ecuador 15-November-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production estimated at below‑average level in 2019 due to reduced rice outputs

Cereal import requirements in 2019/20 marketing year forecast at above‑average level

Prices of yellow maize below year‑earlier values

Harvesting of the minor season yellow maize crop is underway and production is anticipated to be average as a decrease in the planted area, due to lower producer prices at planting time, was offset by above‑average yields. Production of the main season maize crop, harvested in the second quarter of 2019, is estimated at slightly below the average, reflecting low plantings. Although the area sown remained at below-average level, it rebounded slightly from last year’s low level, mainly driven by an increase in agricultural credits to maize farmers, reflecting the Government’s effort to contain a decreasing trend in plantings. Based on reports from the Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censo (INEC), FAO estimates the aggregate 2019 yellow maize output at near‑average level of 1.43 million tonnes.

Harvesting of the minor season paddy crop is ongoing and is expected to be concluded in December. Production of the minor season is estimated at an average level, mainly due to favourable weather conditions and adequate water availabilities for irrigation during the planting and development period. Harvesting of the 2019 main season paddy crop, which accounts for two‑thirds of the annual production, was completed in August. Production of the main crop is estimated to be below the average, in spite of high yields, mainly reflecting below‑average areas planted, instigated by low prices of rice at planting time. The low production outcome was compounded by torrential rains in January, which triggered flash floods in parts of the key producing coastal provinces, damaging standing crops. Based on reports from INEC, FAO estimates the 2019 aggregate paddy output at 1.08 million tonnes, 11 percent below the average.

Cereal import requirements in the 2019/20 marketing year (July/June) are forecast at 1.26 million tonnes, 4 percent higher than five‑year average, mainly reflecting the anticipated below‑average cereal output and sustained growing demand.

Imports of wheat, which is produced in the country at negligible levels, are forecast at 1.1 million tonnes, 7 percent above the five‑year average, reflecting the sustained demand for both food and feed use.

Yellow maize prices eased or held steady between May and August 2019, reflecting adequate supplies from the main season harvest, and edged up slightly since September, ahead of the harvest of the minor season. Overall, prices in October were slightly below their values in the corresponding month last year.

Prices of rice have been generally stable over 2019 and, in October, were around their values of a year earlier.