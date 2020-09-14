GIEWS Country Brief Ecuador 14-September-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Production of 2020 maize crops anticipated at above-average level due to good yields

Cereal import requirements in 2020/21 marketing year anticipated at high levels

Prices of yellow maize and rice declined seasonally in June-August period

Food security expected to deteriorate due to effects of COVID-19 pandemic

Harvesting of the 2020 minor maize crop, which accounts for 20 percent of the annual production, is ongoing in the key growing centralwestern regions. According to satellite imagery, crops are in good condition due to beneficial rains during the cropping season.

Production of the 2020 main season maize crop, completed in July, is estimated to have increased further from the good volume obtained last year on account of good yields. Improved rainfall amounts in the February-April period replenished soil moisture deficits at the start of planting operations in January in the key producing province of Guayas. In the other main producing regions, beneficial weather conditions favoured grain-filling of the mostly rainfed crop.

Aggregate maize production in 2020 is forecast at 1.5 million tonnes, a slight increase compared to the previous year’s level and about 5 percent above the five-year average reflecting above-average yields.

Harvesting of the 2020 minor season paddy crop, mostly irrigated, will start in October. Production prospects are favourable due to an expansion of the planted area, instigated by adequate supplies of water for irrigation at planting time in the key growing province of Guayas. As the main season crop, harvested in the second quarter of 2020, was affected by scarce precipitation amounts, the aggregate production of paddy in 2020 is forecast at 1.1 million tonnes, slightly below the five-year average.