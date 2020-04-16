Fact Sheet - RMRP - 2020

CONTEXT

The Refugee and Migrant Response Plan (RMRP) is a regional comprehensive one-year plan, in which UN agencies and civil society organizations participate actively, to respond to the needs of refugees and migrants from Venezuela within the Latin American and Caribbean Region, as well as the needs of the impacted host communities.

As of October 2019, more than 4.5 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela would have left their country of origin, of which 3.7 million will be in the region alone. The RMRP was first launched in 2019 and includes actions to identify, plan and cover the humanitarian, protection, and socioeconomic integration needs, as well as to work on social cohesion. The RMRP was launched on November 13th ,2019 and includes 17 countries in the region.

The total required Budget from Ecuador to the RMRP 2020 amounts to USD 199.3 million.

The main objective of the RMRP is to strengthen the Ecuadorian Government’s response to the needs of the Venezuelan population in the country. All activities within the plan are focused on playing a complementary role to the Government’s actions