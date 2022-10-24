Evaluating System-level change and impact: Findings from the evaluation of the Humanitarian Assistance Program (PAH) in Ecuador

Key take aways

• Migrant and refugee GBV survivors have greater ability to escape violent situations and LGBTIQ+ family members are more accepted. Men and women enjoy more equitable relationships.

• Protection and health systems were significantly strengthened for vulnerable migrants, refugees and host communities, improving their access to comprehensive SRH care and case management services.

• Social movements and CSOs were strengthened and had greater impact, which was key to supporting successful systems strengthening and policy advocacy on the rights of refugees and migrants.

• Key policy change successes at local, national and binational level to support migrants and refugees.

• Livelihoods strengthened and businesses created. Highly innovative health financing mechanisms used.

• Program has a significant impact on improving the lives of women, migrants, and LGBTIQ+ communities.