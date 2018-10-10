Endline Report - Ecuador: Women’s Participation Pilot Project

This report outlines findings from an endline assessment, conducted from March 6 to 17, 2017.

At the time of the endline study in March 2017, a total of 235 IDP families with 949 individuals were residing at the two Pedernales camps. This included slightly over 51 percent of whom were females. Following the presidential elections in April 2017, the camps have been formally closed in May 2017. IDP families have transitioned out of the camps into permanent housing as they became available.