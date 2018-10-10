10 Oct 2018

Endline Report - Ecuador: Women’s Participation Pilot Project

Report
from International Organization for Migration, Women's Refugee Commission
Published on 23 Jul 2018
preview
Download PDF (2.87 MB)

This report outlines findings from an endline assessment, conducted from March 6 to 17, 2017.

At the time of the endline study in March 2017, a total of 235 IDP families with 949 individuals were residing at the two Pedernales camps. This included slightly over 51 percent of whom were females. Following the presidential elections in April 2017, the camps have been formally closed in May 2017. IDP families have transitioned out of the camps into permanent housing as they became available.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

