El Salvador: Baseline assessment of irregular migration flows and mobility monitoring in border crossing points within the context of COVID-19 (Round 2: September - November 2020)

Highlights

The data collected shows the perception of key informants, so the data is interpreted as averages and general estimates of the situation.

IRREGULAR MIGRATION FLOW

An irregular migration flow is understood to be the number of international migrants who arrive (enter) or depart (exit) a country during a period established irregularly through unofficial crossing points. These data are a dynamic measure for counting the number of people who cross a border and include those migrants who cross one or more times in a set period.