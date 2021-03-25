Ecuador + 3 more

El Salvador: Baseline assessment of irregular migration flows and mobility monitoring in border crossing points within the context of COVID-19 (Round 2: September - November 2020)

Format
Assessment
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Highlights

The data collected shows the perception of key informants, so the data is interpreted as averages and general estimates of the situation.

IRREGULAR MIGRATION FLOW

An irregular migration flow is understood to be the number of international migrants who arrive (enter) or depart (exit) a country during a period established irregularly through unofficial crossing points. These data are a dynamic measure for counting the number of people who cross a border and include those migrants who cross one or more times in a set period.

International Organization for Migration
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Related Content