Ecuador’s High Tide of Drug Violence

Ecuador’s proximity to major cocaine producers, dollarised economy and corruptible state institutions, as well as COVID-19’s devastating impact, have turned the country into Latin America’s latest hotbed of drug trafficking and other violent crime.

Events in Ecuador’s most populous city, Guayaquil, have taken a dark and lethal turn. Widely known by an evocative moniker, the “pearl of the Pacific”, the port town has become the country’s murder capital, a place where criminal violence is almost routine. In a particularly gruesome display on 14 August, gunfire and an explosion – what authorities described as a “declaration of war on the state” by organised crime – killed five people and injured twenty more in the city. According to the local press, Ecuador tallied no fewer than 145 bomb attacks in the year to mid-August; half of them occurred in Guayaquil.

In an open letter addressed to President Guillermo Lasso, Guayaquil’s mayor wrote that “criminal gangs have become a state within a state”. According to local media, the 14 August blast is connected to a hit that took place in the city earlier that month, with one revenge killing following another in a seemingly interminable battle for supremacy among various criminal organisations.

Though Ecuador has seen killing sprees before, it previously had no notable history of guerrilla or cartel activity; it has also in recent years been seen as one of the safer countries in Latin America. That, however, appears to have changed. Today, Ecuador has become the latest country to suffer a vicious escalation in violent crime. Homicides have risen at a startling rate, increasing by 180 per cent from 2020 to 2021, and reaching a total of 3,538 this year until the end of October - already the highest tally evert recorded in the country. Police attribute 80 per cent of these murders to clashes among criminal groups vying to control the distribution and export of drugs, primarily cocaine. As gang warfare has worsened, headline-grabbing acts of brutality have littered the news: not just car bombs but decapitations, hanging of corpses from bridges and drones dropping explosives on prisons. Jailhouse violence of all kinds has soared. The most recent data show that prison murders jumped from 46 in 2020 to over 300 in 2021.