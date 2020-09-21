Ecuador - Volcano eruption (DG ECHO, media, local authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash Archive of 21 September 2020)

On 20 September, the Sangay volcano’s activity increased considerably spewing large plumes of ashes, gas and steam. Due to the wind, heavy ashfall has been registered in localities of the Andean provinces of Chimborazo and Bolivar (urban and rural areas) and in the coastal provinces of Guayas, Manabí, Los Rios and Santa Elena. The international airport of Guayaquil was temporarily closed due to the ashfall. The National Risk Management Service has deployed teams for assessing the situation and identifying the most urgent needs in terms of water supply and health. So far, 45,000 protective masks and 14,000 volcano kits have been distributed to the most affected areas as well as forage for the cattles.