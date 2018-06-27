Ecuador - Volcanic eruption (Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos del Ecuador, Istituto Geofisico del Ecuador, GDACS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2018)

The Sierra Negra volcano, located on Isabela island (Galapagos archipelago), started erupting on 26 June 2018. This has been accompanied by a number of earthquakes, the strongest of which struck with a magnitude of 5.5 M at the depth of 10 km, 22 km north of Puerto Villamil (Isabela canton, Galapagos province) on 26 June at 9.15 UTC.

According to national authorities, as of 27 June, 250 people have been evacuated from the surrounding villages to another sector of Isabela island.