27 Jun 2018

Ecuador - Volcanic eruption (Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos del Ecuador, Istituto Geofisico del Ecuador, GDACS, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 June 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original

  • The Sierra Negra volcano, located on Isabela island (Galapagos archipelago), started erupting on 26 June 2018. This has been accompanied by a number of earthquakes, the strongest of which struck with a magnitude of 5.5 M at the depth of 10 km, 22 km north of Puerto Villamil (Isabela canton, Galapagos province) on 26 June at 9.15 UTC.

  • According to national authorities, as of 27 June, 250 people have been evacuated from the surrounding villages to another sector of Isabela island.

  • An orange alert has been issued in the area of the Sierra Negra volcano by the Secretaría de Gestión de Riesgos del Ecuador (SGR).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.