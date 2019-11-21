Ecuador - Volcanic eruption (GDACS, INHAMI, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 November 2019)
On 17 November, Sangay volcano erupted an ash plume approximately 1 km above the crater, moving in a south-east direction.
According to the National Risk and Emergency Management Service of Ecuador, widespread ash has been reported in Macas City (Morona-Santiago Province) and in surrounding localities.
The National Risk and Emergency Management Service and the Geophysical Institute are monitoring the volcano.