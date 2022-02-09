Ecuador - Volcanic eruption (GDACS, Government of Ecuador, IGEPN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 February 2022)

On 8 February at 9.30 UTC, Sangay volcano, located in central Ecuador, erupted an ash column 7 km high above the crater.

According to the national authorities, a huge amount of ashfall has been recorded across the cantons of Riobamba, Santiago de Quito and Colta in Chimborazo Province. Light ashfall affected also the cantons of Guaranda (Bolívar Province) and some parts of Los Ríos Province.