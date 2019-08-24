24 Aug 2019

Ecuador Situation Report – May 2019

Report
from R4V, Grupo de Trabajo sobre Personas Refugiadas y Migrantes
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (326.6 KB)

• During the month of May, a daily average of 2,500 to 3,000 entries of Venezuelan refugees and migrants was registered at the official border crossing points.

• Humanitarian personnel was trained on Protection of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse with a total of 321 people trained in May.

• The GTRM met with representatives of the French Agency for Development (AFD) during their visit to Ecuador, which included Carchi province. GTRM partners highlighted their mid-term and long-term interventions related to economic, social and cultural inclusion.

• 81,778 people assisted in total

• 50,576 people received humanitarian assistance

• 30,111 people received protection assistance

• 1,091 people received socio-economic and cultural assistance

• 28% of people assisted were women and 52% were children and adolescents

• 770 civil servants were trained on human rights, child protection, access to asylum and migratory alternatives.

OPERACIONAL CONTEXT

Compared to the preceding month, the influx of Venezuelan refugees and migrants in May remained steady, with a daily average of 2,500 to 3,000 entries registered at the official border crossing points (Rumichaca and San Miguel). According to official data, 87,828 Venezuelans entered the country in May, while 69,137 departed, which resulted in a migratory balance of 18,691 Venezuelan nationals. Entries registered at the border crossing point of Rumichaca increased to a daily average of 2,400 arrivals, against an average of 2,200 daily entries registered in April.

A better picture of the needs of refugees and migrants can be obtained through the need assessments and datacollection exercises regularly carried out by GTRM members. Information collected in May indicates that the percentage of Venezuelan nationals with irregular status in Ecuador is high (40% of the people interviewed) as well as those indicating having a tourist visa or Andean card (38%)3 . Access to regularization mechanisms is still problematic for Venezuelan nationals whose tourist visa has expired. While most refugees and migrants entered Ecuador as tourists, after three months of stay, the main obstacles to access regularization are the ability to comply with current requirements to process regular residency in Ecuador (in particular in terms of required documentation and associated costs) as well as accessing a formal job and validating their diplomas.

Other results have indicated that access to public health services is described as satisfactory. Out of the 33% people interviewed that indicated having needed medical attention, more than 91% stated that they had received it. On the other hand, regarding livelihoods, access to a formal job remains a major challenge, with only a minority of Venezuelan refugees and migrants achieving stable employment. The vast majority of interviewees reported selling goods on the street (49%), performing other informal jobs (21%) or being unemployed (12%).

